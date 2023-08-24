74-year-old man killed in Bloomington, police investigating

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man was killed and a woman was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
The department responded to a home on the 1000 block of 105th Street at 4:40 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller said someone was inside their house, according to a release from the department.
Upon their arrival, officers found a woman on the ground and a man running away from the home.
The man, a 44-year-old, was taken into custody at the scene.
Officers then found a second victim in the home, the 74-year-old man, who was suffering from apparent stab and blunt force injuries said the release.
Both the man and woman were taken to HCME, but the man was pronounced deceased at the facility.
“This is a horrific and tragic event, and we ask for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in the statement.
The department believes the incident was not a random occurrence.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.