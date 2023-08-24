74-year-old man killed in Bloomington, police investigating

Upon arriving at a residence on the 1000 block of 105th Street, officers found a woman on the ground and a man running away from the home.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man was killed and a woman was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The department responded to a home on the 1000 block of 105th Street at 4:40 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller said someone was inside their house, according to a release from the department.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman on the ground and a man running away from the home.

The man, a 44-year-old, was taken into custody at the scene.

Officers then found a second victim in the home, the 74-year-old man, who was suffering from apparent stab and blunt force injuries said the release.

Both the man and woman were taken to HCME, but the man was pronounced deceased at the facility.

“This is a horrific and tragic event, and we ask for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in the statement.

The department believes the incident was not a random occurrence.

