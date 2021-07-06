9-year-old boy dies of 'apparent drowning' at North Mankato pool

According to police, emergency crews were called to the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a boy was pulled from the water.

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — A 9-year-old boy died of an "apparent drowning" at a North Mankato swim facility Saturday.

According to the North Mankato Police Department, emergency crews were called to the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility just after 6:15 p.m. after a boy was pulled from the water. Police say it was reported that lifeguards had begun CPR before the boy was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, where he later died. Police identified the boy as Abdirahman Abdullahi of North Mankato.

According to an official at the swim facility, the pool remains closed as officials conduct a "thorough review of the facility's safety procedures.".

"Staff responded immediately and appropriately to the incident, using their training to render aid to the boy and ensure the safety of other guests," said Katie Heintz, an official with the swim facility in a Facebook post. "However, out of an abundance of caution we want to complete a review of the incident before reopening the facility."