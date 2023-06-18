x
AG Ellison warns of scams related to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour

Some Taylor Swift fans have lost as much as $2,500 without ever receiving their tickets, according to the statement from the AG's office.
Credit: KARE 11
Attorney General Keith Ellison announces details of Minnesota's settlement with JUUL

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning Swifties to be wary of suspicious ticket offerings ahead of her tour stop in Minneapolis. 

“Minnesotans who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a ‘Cruel Summer,’” said Attorney General Ellison, in a statement. “Ticket scammers are nothing but trouble and what they do is illegal. I won’t stand by knowing there may be scammers out there trying to deceive Minnesota Swifties and other fans." 

Some Taylor Swift fans have lost as much as $2,500 without ever receiving their tickets, according to the statement from the AG's office.

The AG's Office recommended the following 6 tips for buying tickets:

- Know your vendor

- Do your research

- Use credit card

- Shop on secured sites 

- Inspect your tickets 

Anyone with complaints over their ticket-buying experience is asked to contact Ellison's office. 

Any questions about Swift's upcoming performances? Click here for answers.

