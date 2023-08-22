Anoka approves Minnesota's first 'social district'; takes effect Sept. 6

The pilot program allows people to buy and consume alcohol from licensed businesses and travel with it within the social district's boundaries.

ANOKA, Minn. — City officials in the north metro suburb of Anoka have voted to establish a "social district" in its downtown area, pioneering a new law allowing public alcohol purchase and consumption within and throughout a specific common public area.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation, known as the Omnibus Liquor Law, in May, which allows people to buy and consume alcohol from licensed businesses and walk within the social district's boundary, including on sidewalks and in parks. On Tuesday, the Anoka City Council passed regulations and approved plans for its social district, the first of its kind in Minnesota.

According to a statement from the City of Anoka, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, Riverfront Memorial Park will host the Rockin' on the Rum concert, launching a pilot program to gather initial data and help other cities prepare to potentially introduce social districts to their communities. The city says the program runs seven days a week through Saturday, Oct. 7, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Officials say Anoka will organize more events throughout the month-long program.

“Anoka’s downtown is a treasure and the social district will only make it even more special," said State Representative Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), in the statement.

In its press release, the city laid out the rules event-goers are expected to follow while participating in the program:

Customers purchasing alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses will be served in a social district recyclable plastic cup.

The cup may travel with the customer outdoors within the boundaries of sidewalks and walkways, and only on the street when the street is designated as part of a special event by which the street is closed off to all traffic.

Social district cups may not be used more than once.

For participating businesses, regulations include:

Window clings will be displayed at each licensed business within the boundaries indicating it is a licensed social district business.

For those that opt-out and for other retail stores and establishments not participating in the program, window clings will indicate whether or not they welcome social district cups inside their business.

Signage will be displayed within the district defining the boundaries and where the cups cannot travel beyond.

Although the new program is set to begin, officials remind consumers that all Minnesota state and Anoka city laws pertaining to alcohol use including public intoxication, impaired driving and open containers apply to areas both inside and outside of the social district.

