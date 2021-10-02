Arik Matson named 'Police Officer of the Year' by MN Chiefs Association

The award is given to an officer whose actions exceed expectations after having been injured and demonstrated courage in dangerous conditions

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has given Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson the 2020 Police Officer of the Year Award.

Matson was shot and severely injured while responding to a call of a suspicious person on January 6, 2020.

The Association also recognized 13 additional officers from across the state for their "commitment to keeping their communities safe," according to a press release.

"These awards call out some of the best, brightest and bravest men and women in Minnesota law enforcement, but police chiefs across our state also today want to recognize the great work that goes unnoticed from the vast majority of police officers in agencies of all sizes, urban and rural," said MCPA President Eric Werner, in the press release.

Other members of the Waseca Police Department who were involved in the January shooting of Matson have also been recognized for their actions.

Captain Kris Markeson, Sergeant Tim Schroeder, and Officer Andrew Harren have all been awarded the Medal of Honor and the Lifesaving Award.