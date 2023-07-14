At least 6 injured in St. Paul crash involving bus, van

A Metro Transit spokesperson said the bus was traveling north on Rice Street when it collided with a van going east on Pennsylvania Avenue.

ST PAUL, Minn — Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a Metro Transit bus and a utility van collided in a St. Paul intersection.

Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr told KARE 11 the bus was traveling north on Rice Street while the van was traveling east on Pennsylvania Avenue around 7:30 a.m. when they crashed.

Kerr said four people aboard the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An additional two people inside the van were also taken to the hospital. Kerr said the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the collision.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it becomes available.

