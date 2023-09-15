Barn fire injures one worker in Wright County

Wright County officials reported the fire at around 2 a.m. at Steeple View Farm and Equestrian Center.

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — Wright County officials responded to a fire at a farm and equestrian center that sent one worker to the hospital in Franklin Township early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., deputies went to a fire at Steeple View Farm and Equestrian Center and found an arena engulfed in flames, according to a Wright County press release. Officials helped farm employees move horses out of the barn before the barn caught fire as well.

One worker went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wright County officials said no additional injuries to people or horses were reported. The facility is located at 9685 County Road 13 SW in Franklin Township.

Watertown Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall assisted at the scene. The fire marshall will investigate the incident, according to the release.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: