Blaine couple charged in March explosion

Court documents say investigators found chemical explosives around the Blaine apartment following the March 3 blast.

BLAINE, Minn. — A man and a woman from Blaine are each facing multiple charges months after an explosion went off inside their apartment.

On March 3, 2023, police responded to an apartment complex where a man, identified as 28-year-old Lee John Boatner, had traumatic injuries to his hands. Inside the apartment, first responders also found 27-year-old Taylor Ann Boatner and a young child.

Investigators determined that a large explosion went off inside the apartment's master bedroom around 1 a.m., severely injuring both of Lee's arms and hands.

According to criminal complaints filed in Anoka County in early July, the Minneapolis Police Bomb Squad and ATF found a substance that tested positive for the explosive Triacetone Triperoxide, or TATP, during a search of the apartment, and the household chemicals used to make TATP were located in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

The 3-year-old child was inside the apartment at the time of the explosion, the court documents said, but was in a different room. However, the child had a crib in the bedroom where the explosion took place.

A search warrant executed on the Boatner's computer turned up searches for "how to use TATP as a detonator for ANFO (Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil)," "Blaine water table," "poisoning ground water," "Anoka county gis sewer" and more.

As a result of the investigation, Lee is charged with two counts of explosive/incendiary device violation, endangerment of a child and first-degree arson. Tayler is also charged with two counts of explosive/incendiary device violation and endangerment of a child.

In addition to the charges filed in Anoka County, the Blaine Police Department said on July 8 that the case was forwarded to the FBI "for further investigation," though the local investigation remains ongoing in conjunction with the agency.

Both Tayler and Lee are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Sept. 22.

