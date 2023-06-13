Boat, paddleboard rentals in Minneapolis & St. Paul

It's summertime and the livin' is easy...when you're on a boat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two weeks into June and it's already another summer scorcher in Minnesota. Cool yourself off with a day on the lake or river with rentals from one of these local businesses.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like us to consider a business for this list, text it to (763) 797-7215.

Rent canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and paddle boats. Click on the name of a lake below to get started.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Mississippi River Paddle Share offers kayak rentals through an online portal, allowing you to make reservations in advance and pick up your watercraft at one of several locations along the river. The routes vary by distance, ranging from 3 to 8 miles.



Click a link below to plan your route.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Book your kayak for a river trip through Twin Cities Kayak and they'll deliver a boat to you. The company recommends its full, self-guided Minneapolis trip — its most popular route — that spans over 8 miles beginning in Brooklyn Park and ending at Boom Island Park downtown.

Click the link below to make your reservation.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

The crew behind Paddle Bridge offers a handful of routes along the river that will appeal to wildlife lovers and urban explorers alike. Check out the routes below to see which one is right for you.

Minneapolis

Float down the Mississippi in a single or tandem kayak to experience the city in nature...and/or a brewery at the end of your route. Choose your own adventure.

Minneapolis

