Body recovered from Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead officials recovered a body Saturday afternoon in the Red River, near Gooseberry Park, they said in a release.

The Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department were dispatched to the river at roughly 2:50 p.m.

The officials found a man's body near a walking path in Gooseberry Park near the bank.

Officials believe the adult male's body has been in the river for an extended time, according to the release.

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer for an autopsy.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

