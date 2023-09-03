Brad Maxwell, Minnesota North Stars legend, dies

Maxwell had been fighting lung cancer that had spread to other parts of his body.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A cherished member of the Minnesota sports community has passed away.

Brad Maxwell, who spent nine years with the Minnesota North Stars, died on Sunday.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to us during this difficult time. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Brad “Maxy” Maxwell on September 3rd, 2023. Those who knew him were truly lucky, and he will be deeply missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers." said his family on his GoFundMe page.

Maxwell, who was 66 years old, had been battling lung cancer which had spread to other parts of his body.

His family had set up the fundraiser to help cover the out-of-pocket expenses of a new treatment Maxwell was undergoing.

Maxwell, who was drafted 7th overall in 1977 by the Stars, skated in 10 NHL seasons, nine of which he spent time with the Stars.

He was an integral member of the club that skated its way to the 1981 Stanley Cup Finals, in which the North Stars lost to the New York Islanders. In total, he notched 369 points (98 goals and 270 assists) playing for the Stars, Quebec, Toronto, Vancouver and the New York Rangers.

