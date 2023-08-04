Brainerd man charged after allegedly taking son from mother, prompting Amber Alert

The child's father, Scott Henrikson, is charged with violating protection orders and obstructing the legal process.

A Brainerd man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly taking his 2-year-old son from his mother, prompting an Amber Alert early Sunday morning.

The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office charged 41-year-old Scott Henrikson with one count of violating court orders, depriving custody/parent rights by taking a minor; violating a domestic abuse order of protection; and obstructing the legal process. The first charge, a felony, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

According to the county's criminal complaint, the incident started in Becker, Minnesota, on July 29. Prosecutors said the child and his mother were with Henrikson in a vehicle on the 1200 block of Rolling Ridge when the woman claimed Henrikson assaulted her by punching her in the stomach. The complaint said the child then started to scream, leading Henrikson to release his seat and allegedly hit his son in the legs, causing the child to cry more.

Court documents said the child's mother then exited the vehicle to get help, but Henrikson got into the driver's seat and took off with the toddler onto Highway 10.

Early Sunday morning, about an hour after the Amber Alert went out, law enforcement was made aware that Henrikson traveled to Baxter with his son, just over an hour north of Becker, the complaint said. Prosecutors say multiple agencies responded to a home on Highland Scenic Road around 12:30 a.m., located Henrikson and advised him that he was under arrest. Failing to comply with officers, the situation escalated into a standoff with law enforcement.

Authorities said officers surrounded the residence for several hours while making contact with Henrikson and confirming the child was safe. According to the complaint, Henrikson told officers he "was suicidal but would not hurt" the child. As time went on, prosecutors say police determined Henrikson was becoming more agitated and it "was clear he had no intentions" of releasing the child. At that time, law enforcement said they also believed Henrikson was under the influence of "controlled substances."

The complaint said the Crow Wing County Tact Team staged outside the door of the residence's garage and was able to enter and locate Henrikson's son. He was then safely returned to his mother and Henrikson was arrested and taken to the Crow Wing County Jail.

Henrikson currently has a standing order for protection against him that prohibits him from having contact with the child, except when otherwise indicated by the court order. Authorities say the protection order is in effect until March 2025 and the child's mother retains sole custody.

The complaint also noted that at the time of the incident, Henrikson had active warrants out for his arrest.

