Brooklyn Center Police Chief McDaniel announces retirement

McDaniel took the position in June 2022 as a permanent replacement for former Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned after Daunte Wright's fatal shooting by a BCPD officer.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The city of Brooklyn Center will once again launch a search for the new leader of its police department, as officials announced Sunday that current Police Chief Kellace McDaniel will retire early next year.

McDaniel's last day at the department will be Jan. 31, 2024, about a year and a half after he took over in June 2022. McDaniel was selected a month earlier from an extensive pool of candidates sourced nationwide.

Before McDaniel, the position was held by an interim chief, who filled the position to replace former Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon, the chief at the time of Daunte Wright's fatal shooting in April 2021, resigned shortly after Wright was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

In a press release from the city, officials said McDaniel "undoubtedly left a lasting positive impact" on the community through his leadership and thanked him for his "unwavering commitment" to the department and community.

"As we bid farewell to Chief McDaniel, we want to express our deepest gratitude for his dedicated service to the City of Brooklyn Center," the statement said, in part. "We will surely miss his leadership, but we know that the values and principles he instilled in us will continue to guide our work in the future."

Before coming to Brooklyn Center, McDaniel had already racked up 25 years of law enforcement experience, most recently, as a lieutenant with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

KARE 11 reached out to a representative for the police department, who said Sunday night that no further comments will be released at this time.

