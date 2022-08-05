Man found dead after fire in Brooklyn Park

When crews arrived in the 5800 block of 74th Avenue on Thursday afternoon, they found smoke coming from the apartment building's first floor.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Fire Department said a man is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

According to information released by the department, Brooklyn Park fire crews were sent to the 5800 block of 74th Avenue just after noon on Thursday for a reported fire at an apartment complex.

The first crews to arrive said they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window. The incident was upgraded, and more help was called in from crews in Osseo and the west metro.

Firefighters made their way into the building to find and put out the fire.

While they were searching the apartment, crews said they found a man's body. His name or any other identifying information has not been provided to the media as of Friday morning.

Crews were able to put out the blaze, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.

