Century-old Minneapolis church donates building to younger congregation

MINNEAPOLIS — "We're an older congregation, been around a long time," said Reverand David Wheeler of the Walker Community United Methodist Church.
The church's old building burned down a decade ago, causing the congregation to build a new one worth over $3 million.
"Now we're giving it to a group that will use it well, probably in a better way," added Wheeler.
The church handed over the keys to the next generation on Sunday.
Pastor Tyler Sit of the New City Center accepted the deed for the building, located at 3104 16th Ave. S. at a service.
"There is purpose in the transition, Walker Church is amazingly transferring this building to New City Church and that is something we do not take lightly," said Sit.
Both congregations are LGBTQIA+ friendly.
"LGBTQ-affirming churches often don't get often headlines in the news but there is a growing movement of Christians that cannot abide by homophobia and transphobia anymore," said Sit.
The Walker Community congregation won't be ending however, instead, the group will begin renting their former property its new owners from the New City Church.
