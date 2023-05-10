3-year-old girl critically injured after falling from 4th-story window of St. Paul apartment

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a 3-year-old girl was critically injured after falling from a fourth-story window Tuesday night in the Highland Park neighborhood.
Officers and St. Paul Fire medics were called to the 1700 block of Graham Ave. just before 9:30 p.m. on a report that a child had fallen from a window and was injured.
When the officers and medics arrived they found Good Samaritans taking care of the little girl, who was unconscious.
St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster told KARE 11 that a window screen was found near the child.
The girl was taken to Regions Hospital.
Sgt. Ernster says children had been playing on a bed that was pushed against the wall near the window. The child was alone in the room and the fall was not witnessed, but it's believed to be an accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
