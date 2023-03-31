Lawyers deliver closing arguments in Lazzaro trial, jury begins deliberating

MINNEAPOLIS — After more than a week of testimony, prosecutors and defense lawyers delivered their closing arguments to jurors in former Republican strategist Anton "Tony" Lazzaro's sex trafficking trial.
Lazzaro faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor along with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and obstruction.
Friday morning, prosecutor Melinda Williams of the U.S. Attorney's office reviewed details and evidence presented during the trial – details the state believes proved Lazzaro is guilty of recruiting and paying underage girls for sex.
"He enticed, recruited and you know he obtained each one of these minors. He had sex with each and every one of them, knowing they were under 18. He bought them. Sex for cash, this for that," Williams said.
Williams reviewed the elements of Lazzaro's alleged crimes that needed to be proved.
"One great thing about jury service is you don't need to check your common sense at the door," Williams said when referring to the defense's claim that what happened between Lazzaro and the alleged victims wasn't commercial sex because the sex and the money payments were two separate unrelated things.
Daniel Gerdts then delivered closing arguments on behalf of Lazzaro's defense.
"The prosecution clearly disapproves of Mr. Lazzaro's playboy lifestyle, and frankly as the father of three daughters, so do I," Gerdts told the jury, "but... the only reason we're here is to determine if he's guilty of sex trafficking. That allegation is unfounded."
After closing arguments, the jury received the case after taking a break for lunch. Nine men and seven women heard testimony throughout the case but four were dismissed as alternates following closing arguments, leaving 12 people to deliberate a verdict.
