Thousands gather for vigil to honor two WI police officers, killed in the line of duty

"Not being able to like wrap my head around why," said Hunter Scheel's cousin Kristin Koger.

CAMERON, Wis. — The tragic deaths of Officer Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel during a traffic stop last weekend are weighing heavily on those near and far, but especially loved ones.

As so many are still trying to process the grief of their absence.

"Not being able to like wrap my head around why," said Hunter Scheel's cousin Kristin Koger.

While the question of why goes unanswered, friends, family, and supporters are finding strength in numbers as thousands gathered Wednesday night in Cameron, WI for a candlelight vigil.

"Her father, ya'll don't know was a retired police chief from Chetek and her goal was to follow in her father's footsteps…and she was definitely on her way," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis.

Honoring the legacy both officers leave behind knowing they died serving and protecting the communities they loved.

"Her and Hunter fought back and they saved a lot of people that day," said Chief Ambrozaitis.

"Now it is our responsibility to show them that we remember and support all those taking the watch from here," said Sarah Glaze, with the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+