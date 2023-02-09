Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts in Truck Park bar mass shooting

A woman was killed and 15 others injured, including Phillips and another suspect, in the October 2021 shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County jury has found Devondre Phillips guilty on all counts for his role in a deadly October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed and 15 others were injured in the shooting, including Phillips and a second suspect, Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr.

Phillips was charged with eight counts of second-degree attempted murder in the shooting. His sentencing is set for March 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Responding officers found a scene that then-St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell described as "hellish" — over a dozen people had been shot, and the floor was cluttered with spent shell casings and bullet fragments. Some victims were inside the bar, while others were found lying in the sidewalks and street outside.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage on the night of the shooting showed Phillips and Brown firing at each other. Prosecutors say Phillips was located between Brown and Wiley during the shooting, and one of Brown's shots appeared to hit her in the back, killing her.

Brown is charged with murder for allegedly firing the shot that killed Wiley. His case is still pending in court.

Two other men were convicted and sentenced on separate gun charges related to the Truck Park shooting. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan of St. Paul was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his connection to a conspiracy involving illegal gun purchases, one of which was used in the Truck Park Bar shooting.

Another man, 25-year-old Jerome Fletcher Horton, Jr., was federally charged with making a false statement in the purchase of the same firearm. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

Watch more local news: