Jail inmate to receive reported $12.2 million settlement from Scott County

Attorneys for Terrance Dwayne Winborn say indifference by a jail nurse led to severe and permanent injuries, including the eventual amputation of his arms.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Editor's note: KARE 11 aired the investigative special above on Nov. 25, 2022.

Attorneys for a man held in the Scott County Jail back in 2020 say they have secured a settlement of more than $12 million for alleged indifference that nearly led to his death.

Robins Kaplan LLC will hold a news conference Wednesday to share details of the reported settlement with their client Terrance Dwayne Winborn, who was incarcerated when a jail nurse allegedly failed to provide proper care as he suffered from a bacterial infection.

Winborn's attorneys say the nurse "allegedly failed to heed the many obvious warning signs of Mr. Winborn's deteriorating condition and chose not to provide vital medical care in the critical hours while he was at the Scott County Jail." As a result of the untreated infection, Winborn's legal team says he suffered a heart attack, skin hemorrhages, toxic shock, and gangrene that ultimately led to the amputation of both arms.

Among the other allegations involved in Winborn's case:

His attorneys say Scott County failed to report the case to the Minnesota Department of Corrections within 10 days as required by law.

The county reportedly allowed 39 hours of archived video capturing Winborn's situation to be deleted.

“The failure to provide Mr. Winborn with constitutionally required care was, we maintain, inhumane and offensive on every level. To destroy the best evidence of the abhorrent conduct demonstrates the need for the asked-for sanctions and the size of this settlement,” said attorney Katie Bennett, who represented Mr. Winborn in his case against Scott Country. “While this settlement cannot undo the pain and suffering that Mr. Winborn endured, it serves as an important step toward justice and accountability and a message to correctional personnel and correctional medical providers not to engage in this kind of conduct in the future.”

Robins Kaplan says a judge was considering motions in a legal action against Scott County when the reported $12.2 million settlement was reached. The firm says the settlement amount is the largest of its kind ever in Minnesota.

Court documents show Winborn was jailed in connection with an alleged DWI and driving after cancellation, among other charges.

When contacted for comment on the settlement Scott County referred KARE 11 to its legal counsel, who said a statement on the case would be forthcoming.

Winborn's legal team will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to further detail the settlement. KARE 11 will be there and will share the latest information as it becomes available.

