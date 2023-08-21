Crash claims life of Gustavus women's hockey player

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada did not survive the crash near Montevideo, while three teammates were injured.

MONTEVIDEO, Minnesota — A student-athlete for the Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team died and three teammates were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Marshall Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the four young women were in a Chevy Equinox going eastbound on Highway 40 in Chippewa County around 12:40 p.m. when their vehicle collided at a four-way intersection with a Dodge Caravan that was southbound on Highway 29. Investigators say one of the vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign but did not specify which one.

A post on the state patrol website says 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini of Lakeville, 20-year-old passenger Kayla Bluhm of Chisago City and 19-year-old passenger Lily Mortenson of Champlin were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Montevideo Hospital. The driver of the minivan, a 28-year-old woman from Benson, was also treated and released.

Jones played her high school hockey at Roseville, where she was a three-time all-conference player.

Yesterday, four women's hockey players for Gustavus were in a car crash, and Jori Jones tragically passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to Jones' family and the Roseville & Gustavus hockey communities. We also ask everyone to keep those who were injured in their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/wfVq4j5fNW — Minnesota Hockey (@MinnHockey) August 21, 2023

The four young women were freshman members of the 2022-23 Gustavus squad that beat Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime to claim the Division III National Championship team. KARE 11 has contacted the athletic department at Gustavus Adolphus for a statement on the loss of their student-athlete.

Congratulations to Gustavus and former Raider Jori Jones on winning the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/vPIm4v0HAB — Roseville/Mahtomedi Girls Hockey (@RMG_Hockey) March 20, 2023

