Crash claims life of Gustavus women's hockey player

MONTEVIDEO, Minnesota — A student-athlete for the Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team died and three teammates were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Marshall Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the four young women were in a Chevy Equinox going eastbound on Highway 40 in Chippewa County around 12:40 p.m. when their vehicle collided at a four-way intersection with a Dodge Caravan that was southbound on Highway 29. Investigators say one of the vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign but did not specify which one.
A post on the state patrol website says 19-year-old Jori Jones of Little Canada died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini of Lakeville, 20-year-old passenger Kayla Bluhm of Chisago City and 19-year-old passenger Lily Mortenson of Champlin were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Montevideo Hospital. The driver of the minivan, a 28-year-old woman from Benson, was also treated and released.
Jones played her high school hockey at Roseville, where she was a three-time all-conference player.
The four young women were freshman members of the 2022-23 Gustavus squad that beat Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime to claim the Division III National Championship team. KARE 11 has contacted the athletic department at Gustavus Adolphus for a statement on the loss of their student-athlete.
