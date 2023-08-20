Motorcyclist killed in western Wisconsin crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — Officials said a man is dead and a woman injured after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Trenton Township, Wisconsin on Friday evening.
The Pierce County Sherriff's Office said in a press release that officers were altered to a crash between a motorcycle and a car at around 5:15 Friday.
Officers determined that a 2004 Harley Davidson driven by 58-year-old Michael Cardell from Red Wing was headed north on US Highway 63 when traffic in front of him slowed down. He entered the southbound lane and then hit a Chevy Equinox.
Cardell was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, officials said.
The passenger in the Equinox, a 34-year-old woman from Red Wing was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries. Her current condition is unknown. The car's driver was not hurt.
Multiple crews responded to the accident, which officials said took around three hours to clear from the roadway.
