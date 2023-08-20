Northbound 35W south of Faribault reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Footage from MnDOT cameras shows hundreds of cars and trucks backed up on the interstate.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W south of Faribault were reopened after crews worked to clean up a six-vehicle crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, all the vehicles were traveling northbound on 35W when a semi-truck and Chevrolet Suburban collided, which caused a chain reaction affecting the other vehicles.

Footage from MnDOT cameras showed long lines of cars and trucks backed up on the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+