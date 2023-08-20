Northbound 35W south of Faribault reopens after multi-vehicle crash

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W south of Faribault were reopened after crews worked to clean up a six-vehicle crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, all the vehicles were traveling northbound on 35W when a semi-truck and Chevrolet Suburban collided, which caused a chain reaction affecting the other vehicles.
Footage from MnDOT cameras showed long lines of cars and trucks backed up on the interstate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.