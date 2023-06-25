Body found in the road near Brainerd Sunday morning

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in Crow Wing County are investigating a death after a woman's body was found lying in the road on Sunday morning.
According to a post on social media from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, emergency dispatchers got a call around 5:40 a.m. Sunday from a person who thought they saw a body lying in the road near Highway 371.
When deputies arrived at the location near Killian Road, they confirmed that it was the body was a dead woman.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), are investigating.
KARE 11 will update this article with more information as it is made available.
