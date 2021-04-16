Live: Community groups call for police accountability bills in wake of Daunte Wright death

In a Friday news conference, several organizations expressed their support for the family of Wright, shot and killed by a police officer Sunday in Brooklyn Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several community organizations held a joint press conference Friday to show support for the family of Daunte Wright.

The Black 20-year-old was shot and killed by a white Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop Sunday.

Officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting. Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned the same day as Potter, told the public he believed Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her gun.

Friday at noon, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) joined Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence to respond to Wright's death and "the trauma families are facing at this moment."

They are demanding that the other involved officers be fired and prosecuted, and calling on lawmakers to pass Philando Castile's omnibus bill and other police accountability bills.

Wright's death prompted several days in a row of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The high-profile police killing comes near the end of the trial of Derek Chauvin, another former police officer in the Minneapolis area charged with murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

“We are demanding justice for Daunte and we are demanding justice for all stolen lives,” said Toshira Garraway, the founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence. “We will not be separated and isolated, because these are not isolated murders. There are families that led up to Daunte Wright as well as George Floyd. Our families have been out here for years fighting for justice for our loved ones.”

Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie, said she does not ever believe she will get justice.

“Second-degree manslaughter is not OK,” she said. “I’m not ok with that. That’s not right. She murdered my son.”

Wright said she watched former officer Kim Potter’s first court appearance, and saw her wave into the camera to indicate she was present.

“That made my heart break 10 times more into a million pieces,” she said.

Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, spoke about her son's shooting death at the hands of former officer Jeronimo Yanez in 2016. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter.