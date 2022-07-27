x
Officials investigate deadly crash in Chanhassen

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved a bicyclist and Freightliner Straight Truck.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash in Chanhassen that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

An incident report from the State Patrol says the Carver County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at 1:49 p.m.

"A bicyclist crossing the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard was struck by the Freightliner Straight Truck that was traveling westbound on Highway 5," the report says.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.

