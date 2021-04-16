George Strait moving U.S. Bank Stadium show to November

The country star was originally slated to perform at "The Bank" in July with special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

MINNEAPOLIS — After originally scheduling a concert stop in Minneapolis on July 31, 2021, country music superstar George Strait announced he's moving the date of his U.S. Bank Stadium show to later in the fall.

The new date for Straight's show in downtown Minneapolis is Nov. 13, 2021. Special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are still in the lineup.

If you bought tickets for the original concert, they'll be honored for the rescheduled show. If you can't make it in November, ticketholders are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

In the span of his more than 30-year career, Strait has had 60 singles in hit the top of the charts, and is the only artist or act in history to have a top 10 hit every year for over three decades.

Several big-name Minnesota performances had to be cancelled or moved because of the coronavirus pandemic in the past year. Kenny Chesney is moving his postponed "Chillaxification" 2021 tour to next year because of ongoing COVID restrictions, and the Winstock country music festival originally scheduled for June 18-19 was moved to Aug. 20 and 21.

In a statement, Chesney said “We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters. There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Dates and details for Chesney's summer 2022 tour have not yet been released.