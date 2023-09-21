Gov. Walz has 'productive meeting' with law enforcement, lawmakers over school resource officers

At least 40 law enforcement agencies have stopped supplying SROs in response to a controversial state law that limits physical restraints on students.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is optimistic after a "productive meeting" Wednesday night as a growing number of law enforcement agencies continue to pull their school resource officers (SROs) from campuses across the state.

At least 40 law enforcement agencies have stopped supplying SROs in response to a controversial state law that limits physical restraints on students. On Wednesday night, Walz met with the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, the League of Minnesota Cities, legislative leaders and the Attorney General’s Office. In a statement, he said there was "significant progress" in reaching an agreement that would put SROs back in schools.

“Last night I had a productive meeting with law enforcement and legislative leaders where we made significant progress in coming to an agreement that will help ensure school safety," Walz said in a statement. "Law enforcement leaders came to the Attorney General with valid questions, and I am grateful for the Attorney General’s binding opinion clarifying that school resource officers can continue to do their jobs effectively. I am committed to further addressing this issue next legislative session and eager to see school resource officers return to schools as soon as possible.”

Some law enforcement agencies say they pulled officers out of schools because they're worried about added liability. Some argue the new law is vague and can be interpreted as saying it's unlawful to apply any sort of restraint tactic on a disruptive student.

Attorney General Keith Ellison offered an opinion — and a revised opinion — of the law, most recently writing that the new law does not limit the types of reasonable force that officers can use to carry out their lawful duties. In other words, school resource officers are still allowed to use restraints and reasonable force when making an arrest.

At the end of the letter, Ellison acknowledged law enforcement leaders have raised other questions, and that there may be room for additional clarification from the Minnesota Legislature.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said the opinion was a "significant step forward," but added that he believes there will still be a push for a special session. Walz has maintained his stance that a special session won't be necessary to get SROs back in schools.

