Officials ask for information from a deadly hit-and-run back in December in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Officials are looking for information on a deadly hit-and-run that occurred back on Dec. 6, 2022, in Fridley.
A 51-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 5:15 p.m. near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast in Fridley. When authorities arrived, the victim was found lying on the ground and declared dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Calvin Lavel Garron of Fridley.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Fridley Police Department are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to contact Detective Ryan Franklin at ryan.franklin@anokacountymn.gov or 763-324-5210. In a press release, officials say the vehicle involved could have front end and/or undercarriage damage from the incident.
