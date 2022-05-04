Driver in crash that killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman sentenced Thursday

In April, James Blue pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman.

One month after pleading guilty to killing two young men in a violent car crash in Orono, 52-year-old James Blue will receive his sentence from a Hennepin County Judge.

Blue's sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but was delayed because of issues with the video feed. Judge Regina Chu said the Zoom system froze, possibly because so many people were trying to join.

In April, Blue pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more in connection to the July 24, 2021 crash that killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped four other counts.

At his plea deal hearing in April, Blue admitted to Judge Regina Chu that he did shots of tequila and took a THC gummy before speeding out of his driveway and crashing into a grove of trees, killing Motzko and Schuneman. His blood alcohol level registered .22 at a local hospital.

"The crash itself... it's my fault," Blue told Judge Chu. "I made the decision to get into the vehicle... I ended up in the hospital and two men died."

Motzko was the son of Bob Motzko, the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. Motzko was well-known in the local hockey community, and had most recently played for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL and for the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL at the time of his death.

Schuneman graduated from Rockford High School in in 2015, where he played football. Throughout their 2021 season, the Rockford Rockets wore stickers with the number six on their helmets during games, the same number Sam wore when he played on the team.

