Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Betty Crocker with Birthday Donut Pancakes

The iconic American brand marks a BIG birthday with a new "Betty's Best 100 Cookbook."

MINNEAPOLIS — This year marks 100 years of the Betty Crocker brand, owned by Minnesota-based General Mills.

The American icon rose to fame with cost-cutting cooking advice during the Great Depression and World War II, then grew into a line of more than 200 products and a highly popular cookbook.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, culinary fans, home bakers and cooks can share their favorite recipes using Betty Crocker products with the possibility of winning a prize, including a chance to appear on a custom Betty Crocker box.

Some of the most famous recipes from the Betty Crocker line are also being collected into a new "Betty's Best 100 Cookbook," selected from the most popular requests and recipes from the Betty Crocker website.

To help celebrate the iconic brand's big milestone, Betty Crocker Cookbooks executive editor Cathy Swanson Wheaton shared this recipe for Birthday Donut Pancakes:

Birthday Doughnut Pancakes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Start to Finish: 20 minutes

Makes 12 pancakes

PANCAKES

2 cups Original Bisquick® mix

¾ cup milk

3 tablespoons candy sprinkles

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

GLAZE

1½ cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon candy sprinkles

1. Heat griddle to 375° For 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. (To test griddle, sprinkle with a few drops of water. If bubbles jump around, heat is just right.) Brush with vegetable oil if necessary.

2. In medium bowl, mix pancake ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Place batter in gallon-size resealable food-storage plastic bag; cut ½ inch from bottom corner of bag.

3. For each pancake, squeeze batter from bag onto hot griddle into 4-inch circle, leaving hole in center. Cook 30 to 60 seconds or until bubbly on top and dry around edges. Turn; cook other side until dry around edges. Place on heatproof cooling rack on cookie sheet; cover loosely with foil and keep warm in 200°F oven while preparing remaining pancakes.