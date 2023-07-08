3 movies to check out in theaters this month

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer blockbuster season is upon us in theaters!
If you're looking for a great movie to watch (while seeking some air-conditioned relief from the summer heat!), Tomatometer-approved film critic Brian Eggert from Deep Focus Review stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share three recommendations for July.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
"The distinctly Spielbergian quality of every previous installment looms large over the fifth and final adventure with Harrison Ford’s whip-cracking, Nazi-punching, treasure-seeking hero. Dial of Destiny brings back what many loved about earlier entries (unabashed antifascism, family dynamics, history melded with action, et al.) and creates a compendium of those themes for Indy’s final adventure," Eggert writes on his website.
Past Lives
"The film marks the directorial debut of playwright Celine Song, who delivers an aching and thoughtfully considered film. Every choice—from the dialogue to the actors’ subtle gestures to the camerawork—feels in narrative and stylistic alignment," Eggert said.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
"(The) screenplay adopts a tone that deviates from the playful and nimble spy-thriller scenarios found in the series. Rather like (previous franchise director John) Woo’s Mission: Impossible II, the self-seriousness and gravity rob the material of much of its potential pleasures," Eggert writes.
