Annual big crappie contest on Lake Minnetonka kicks off spring fishing

SPRING PARK, Minn. — Spring is finally here, and that means the fish are hungry and biting.
It's perfect timing for the 53rd year for the Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest on Lake Minnetonka. Anglers of all ages will head to Lord Fletchers on Lake Minnetonka to see who can catch the biggest crappie.
Each contestant may weigh one crappie to be eligible for prizes.
The contest runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. It serves as a nice appetizer for anglers before the state's official fishing opener on the following Saturday, May 13.
Entry forms are $10 if you pre-register and $20 for registering in person the day of the event.
The event raises money for Fishing for Life. The organization brings fishing to the next generation, donates rods and reels to kids and holds events for military families and others in the community.
