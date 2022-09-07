Artventure takes over St. Louis Park

During KARE 11 Saturday, Adam Turman talked about his artwork and where the idea to create this contest with the city came from.

MINNEAPOLIS — Life-sized cartoon characters are taking over St. Louis Park as part of the city's "Artventure," a contest for people to find the art and share photos of it on social media to get a change to win prizes.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Adam Turman talked about his artwork and where the idea to create this contest with the city came from.

To enter, people need to post photos of Artventure and share them with the hashtags #DiscoverSLP and #WeloveAdamTurman. Winners are announced every week through Labor Day.

