Axe throwing at the Lumberjack in Stillwater

The Lumberjack is not your typical axe-throwing bar.

STILLWATER, Minn. — If you've ever watched lumberjacks in action and thought some of those skills might be fun to try out, there's a place in Stillwater to wet your whistle.

The owners of the Lumberjack say it was opened to create a place where visitors can learn about Stillwater's rich history and locals can find a home.

The Lumberjack offers all types of beer, wine and cocktails... and for food, you can snack from a lunchbox.

Inside a Paul Bunyan lunchbox: 15 oz of Eichtens locally made famous cheese and 2 lbs. of bison summer sausage, butter crackers, jam and Babe's trail mix of nuts and chocolate.

Axe throwing is $25 per person for 1 hour, $15 per person for our half-hour slots. If you're going to a big party it is $20 per person for groups of 10 or more.

LJ Thermos: 24 oz Lumberjack Elixir

Paul Bunyon Sized Mellow Fellow

5 oz Prairie cucumber vodka

6 oz fresh watermelon juice

2.5 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz simple syrup

4 oz soda water

