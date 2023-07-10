Prost! Celebrate Oktoberfest at the State Fairgrounds

Owners of Twin Cities Oktoberfest Chip Meyers and Ryan Brown spoke about the 13th annual event.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities' biggest Oktoberfest celebration happens this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Owners of Twin Cities Oktoberfest Chip Meyers and Ryan Brown spoke about the 13th annual event, which takes place inside the ground's Eco Experience Building.

The celebration features over two dozen local beers and ciders on tap, a large selection of food and live entertainment, including the bands Alpensterne, Papa Roof & The Soul Villains and the Bavarian Musikmeisters, as well as performances by the No. 1 Bavarian dance group, SG Edelweiss.

Other activities include axe throwing, German-language lessons and stein holding.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest begins Friday, Oct. 6 and goes through Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 10 p.m.

