Chef Daniel Green shows recipe from his latest cook book

During KARE11 Saturday, Chef Green showed one of the recipes from his newest recipe book, "The Cannbinoid Cookbook."

MINNEAPOLIS — While the word cannabinoid can bring up connotations of marijuana and hemp, Chef Daniel Green and Dr. Joseph Feuerstein, MD, discuss 11 foods that provide the compound and can provide the body with health benefits - all without CBD or hemp products.

During KARE11 Saturday, Chef Green showed one of the recipes from his newest cookbook, "The Cannbinoid Cookbook," that include ingredients that most people likely already have at home.

Pasta with poached eggs and truffle oil

Servings: Four

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked linguine

1 tablespoon salt

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vinegar

4 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons white truffle oil

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Garnish – freshly chopped chives or parsley

Preparation:

Bring water to a boil in a large stock pot. Add the linguini and salt, stirring to combine. Cook according to package directions. When draining the pasta, reserve some of the pasta water. While the pasta is cooking, poach the eggs. Bring 2” – 3” water to a simmer in a large skillet or saute pan. Add 1 teaspoon of vinegar to the water. Crack each egg into a small ramekin and slide each egg into the simmering water. Cook 2-3 minutes for soft yolk. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon. (If the pasta isn’t ready when the eggs are, hold in the eggs in a bowl filled with warm water.) Toss the cooked pasta with the butter, truffle oil, Parmesan, salt and pepper. If it seems dry, add a bit of the pasta cooking water to loosen it up. Divide the pasta among 4 bowls. Top each with a poached egg and garnish with chopped chives or parsley.

Notes:

Use fresh eggs for poaching eggs.

Egg whites turn runny with age, so the fresher the egg, the firmer the whites.

The vinegar helps to keep the whites together as it firms up the egg proteins.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: