Easter entertaining with D'Amico

Our friends at D'Amico share an amazing easter spread.

MINNEAPOLIS — if you prefer to stay home for easter brunch but don't want to deal with making it, D'Amico has everything under the sun... ready to go for you.

Senior Event Planner Christie Altendorf joins KARE 11 News Saturday to show off the impressive spreads you can opt for.

Please visit https://order.damicocatering.com to place your D’Amico at Home Easter meal kit orders by April 12.

Meal pick-up is available at a choice of Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom, or Edinburgh USA golf course on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

