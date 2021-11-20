RECIPE: Easy Turkey Sous Vide

Try something different with your Thanksgiving turkey this year, with this recipe from Karl Benson at Cooks of Crocus Hill.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you're looking for a twist on tradition for your Thanksgiving dinner, Karl Benson at Cooks of Crocus Hill shared a suggestion on KARE 11 Saturday: an easy Turkey Sous Vide.

"This works equally well with turkey breast or turkey legs," Benson said. "You can purchase and debone, or ask your butcher to debone for you. Be sure to call ahead!"

Easy Turkey Sous Vide

1. Turkey Prep

Debone turkey breast and/or leg while leaving the skin on the turkey.

2. Turkey Brine

Brine the turkey in a 3% salt to water solution using enough water to fully submerge the turkey. Add 3 sprigs thyme, 2 cloves garlic (smashed), and 1 sliced orange. Brine for 24 hours in the refrigerator.

3. Roulade the Turkey

Remove the turkey from brine and dry with paper towels. Place 3 long sheets of plastic wrap on the counter where each sheet overlaps with about 1 inch of overhang from the last. Place the turkey skin side down on the plastic wrap, then tightly roll the turkey into a cylinder with the plastic wrap until it is completely encased. Roll and twist the ends of the plastic wrap and tie the ends in tight knots.

4. Sous Vide the Turkey

Warm a water bath using a sous vide machine to 144.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the turkey into the water bath, then cook for 2 hours. Remove the turkey and cool at room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

5. Finishing the Turkey