Helping Paws shares its experience training service dogs at State Fair pet pavilion

The organization has over 35 years of experience in training and placing assistance dogs in Minnesota.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Some talented and specially-trained pups will be showing off their skills at the Minnesota State Fair.

Helping Paws will have demonstrations all day Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pet Pavilion, showing the kinds of tasks their dogs can perform to help people living with disabilities.

The volunteer non-profit organization has been training and placing assistance dogs for more than 35 years.

"Assistance dogs change lives by increasing quality of life and independence for their (human) partner," said Alyssa Golob, Helping Paws Executive Director. "Having an assistance dog empowers people with self-confidence and self-esteem, providing friendship, comfort, and companionship."

The organization relies on volunteers to fosters, raise and train future assistance dogs. Helping Paws is currently looking for new foster homes as well; to learn more about fostering or service dog placement, visit the Helping Paws website.

