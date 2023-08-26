Helping Paws shares its experience training service dogs at State Fair pet pavilion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Some talented and specially-trained pups will be showing off their skills at the Minnesota State Fair.
Helping Paws will have demonstrations all day Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pet Pavilion, showing the kinds of tasks their dogs can perform to help people living with disabilities.
The volunteer non-profit organization has been training and placing assistance dogs for more than 35 years.
"Assistance dogs change lives by increasing quality of life and independence for their (human) partner," said Alyssa Golob, Helping Paws Executive Director. "Having an assistance dog empowers people with self-confidence and self-esteem, providing friendship, comfort, and companionship."
The organization relies on volunteers to fosters, raise and train future assistance dogs. Helping Paws is currently looking for new foster homes as well; to learn more about fostering or service dog placement, visit the Helping Paws website.
Watch more from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair:
Check out all of KARE 11's coverage of the State Fair in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.