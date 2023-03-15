x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Slainte! Minnesota's Red Locks Irish Whiskey

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and the makers of Red Locks want people to give their award-winning whiskey a shot!

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Red Locks Irish Whiskey is distilled at Great Northern Distillery in County Louth, Ireland but the brand is managed locally in Minnesota by three Irish natives: Kieran Folliard, Cathy O'Connor, and Gerry Diver.

It's a blend of whiskey made in column stills and copper pot stills.

They are aged in ex-sherry, ex-American rye, ex-bourbon casks and virgin oak casks - virgin oak in particular is very unusual for an Irish whiskey. 

Red Locks Irish Whiskey took home two awards in the first round of this year's prestigious World Whiskies Awards, an event sponsored by Whisky Magazine, including the win in the category for Blended Irish Whiskey, 12 years and under. 

Kieral and Cathy joined KARE 11 Saturday to mix up a few cocktails for us.

RECIPE: Irish Mule 

2 oz. Red Locks Irish Whiskey

4 – 6 oz. ginger beer, to taste

Squeeze of lime

Mint sprig

Fill a mule mug with ice, add Red Locks, and top with ginger beer. Add lime, stir, and garnish with mint.

RECIPE: Red Locks Irish Coffee

2 tsp. simple syrup (1:1) (to make your own batch, dissolve 1 cup granulated sugar in 1 cup hot water)

1.5 oz. Red Locks Irish Whiskey

4 oz. coffee

Whipped Cream

Pour simple syrup and Red Locks in an Irish coffee glass, top with coffee and stir. Top with whipped cream.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Before You Leave, Check This Out