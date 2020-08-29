While there's no State Fair this year, North Coop is putting its own spin on some fair favorites.
The restaurant, located on the southwest corner of highway 7 and 41 in Excelsior, specializes in food and flavors from the South.
This year, running from now through Labor Day, Sept.7, North Coop is bringing a taste of fair foods to its restaurant.
This includes popular favorites like cheese curds, grilled sweet corn on the cob and pork chop on a stick. Refreshing drinks like a Strawberry White Claw slushy are also available.
Here is a recipe for a traditional Chicago hot dog, which is also available at North Coop:
TRADITIONAL CHICAGO DOG
- 1 Steamed Poppyseed Bun
- 1 Vienna All-Beef Hot Dog
- 2 Half slices of Fresh Tomato
- Yellow Mustard
- Diced White Onion
- Neon Relish
- 2 Sport Peppers
- 1 Dill Pickle Spear
- Sprinkle with Celery Salt
To find out more about North Coop, or to see the whole menu of State Fare offerings, visit www.northcoop.com.
