This local restaurant is putting its own spin on some fair favorites.
While there's no State Fair this year, North Coop is putting its own spin on some fair favorites.

The restaurant, located on the southwest corner of highway 7 and 41 in Excelsior, specializes in food and flavors from the South.

This year, running from now through Labor Day, Sept.7, North Coop is bringing a taste of fair foods to its restaurant.

This includes popular favorites like cheese curds, grilled sweet corn on the cob and pork chop on a stick. Refreshing drinks like a Strawberry White Claw slushy are also available.

Here is a recipe for a traditional Chicago hot dog, which is also available at North Coop:

TRADITIONAL CHICAGO DOG

  • 1 Steamed Poppyseed Bun
  • 1 Vienna All-Beef Hot Dog
  • 2 Half slices of Fresh Tomato
  • Yellow Mustard
  • Diced White Onion
  • Neon Relish
  • 2 Sport Peppers
  • 1 Dill Pickle Spear
  • Sprinkle with Celery Salt

To find out more about North Coop, or to see the whole menu of State Fare offerings, visit www.northcoop.com

