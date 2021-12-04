Preparing kids for adulthood: Developmental psychologist on teaching practical skills

Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson talked with KARE 11 about practical tips for parents to help children develop the skills they will need for adult life.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Too many kids today are heading off to college or work only to discover that they lack the skills they need to navigate adulthood successfully.

Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of Mom Enough®, talked with KARE 11 about practical tips for parents to help children of any age develop the skills they will need for adult life.