Preparing kids for adulthood: Developmental psychologist on teaching practical skills

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Too many kids today are heading off to college or work only to discover that they lack the skills they need to navigate adulthood successfully.
Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of Mom Enough®, talked with KARE 11 about practical tips for parents to help children of any age develop the skills they will need for adult life.
Dr. Marti Erickson is a developmental psychologist who spent most of her career at the University of Minnesota. Since 2006 she and her daughter, Dr. Erin Erickson, have co-hosted the weekly parenting podcast, Mom Enough®.