Recipe: Catfish for Lenten fish fry

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Chef Adam Randall of Adam's Soul To Go restaurant in Roseville joins KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe.

Adam's Soul To Go is featuring a special every Friday at his location inside POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center.

While you may see a lot of cod, pollock, and walleye in Minnesota, Adam is using catfish for this week's fish fry.

Lenten Fish Fry Recipe

Ingredients:

Tartar sauce

1 small onion finely chopped

1 small dill pickle finely chopped

2 cups mayonnaise

Squeeze of one lemon

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp tabasco

Instructions:

Soak the catfish in milk seasoned with garlic, onion, black pepper, and seasoning salt.

After the fish has soaked, toss in cornmeal and fry in hot oil (350 degrees).

Cook until white on the inside and serve with hot sauce.

Other seafood options for Lent inside POTLUCK food hall include the fish fry at Burger Dive or any of the seafood sandwiches at Smack Shack.

