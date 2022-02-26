Try semlors at the American Swedish Institute's FIKA Cafe

Fika Cafe's pastry chef, Brenna Morrison, discussed everything Swedish semlor and demonstrated how to make their recipe at home during KARE11 Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — With Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday on the horizon, it's semlor season at the American Swedish Institute.

During KARE 11 Saturday, FIKA's pastry chef, Brenna Morrison, discussed everything Swedish semlor and demonstrated how to make their recipe at home.

The cafe's hours and menu can be found online here.

Now through Easter Sunday, FIKA will have the cardamom cream puff buns for pickup or in-person dining inside the ASI's Nelson Cultural Center. The Modern-Nordic-themed café is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Semlor Bun Recipe

Yields: 12 buns

Ingredients:

440g AP Flour

67g Brown Sugar

7g Dry Active Yeast

1t Salt

1 ½ t Cardamom

240g Milk

80g Butter

Almond Paste Filling

12oz almond paste

1/4c powder sugar

1oz heavy cream

1t vanilla extract

1T almond extract

Pinch of salt

-Mix together

Whipped Cream

3c heavy cream

1/2c powder sugar

1t vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

-Whip

Directions:

Combine butter and milk into a pot and heat until about 110 F Stir in yeast to butter/milk mixture and let sit for a few minutes to activate yeast Pour liquids into mixing bowl with the dry ingredients Mix on low speed with a dough hook for about 8-10 minutes or until the window pane stage Place dough into a bowl that’s been oiled with pan spray and cover until doubled in size Once doubled, portion dough to 65g each and round the dough into smooth rolls Proof until doubled in size and bake at 350F for about 10 minutes, turning halfway through Let buns cool completely and gently cut a triangle in the top of the bun Remove a small amount of the bread from the center of the bun and fill with about 1 oz of the almond paste mixture Pipe whipped cream on top and place the triangle cut out on top of the whipped cream Dust with powder sugar

