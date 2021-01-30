The 135th Saint Paul Winter Carnival is underway!

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're in the heart of winter and in true Minnesota fashion, we're celebrating the season outside.

The 135th Anniversary Saint Paul Winter Carnival, located at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, runs through Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The annual even features a Drive-Thru Ice & Snow Sculpture Park at the State Fairgrounds, which will be open each day of the Carnival. More than 30 attractions, including ice carvings, snow sculptures, hot air balloons, and other art pieces will entertain folks during the drive-by.

In addition to the Drive-Thru, the Winter Carnival is providing other fun and COVID-safe activities that keep with the festival’s tradition of embracing winter.

Events include: