Seward Co-op celebrates 50 years

MINNEAPOLIS — A big milestone for the Seward Co-op in Minneapolis as this year marks 50 years of serving the community and supporting local farmers and producers.

On Saturday, the annual CSA (community-supported agriculture) fair returns.

The free in-person fair goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Seward Co-op's administration offices, just a few blocks west of the Franklin Avenue store.

