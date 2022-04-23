Seward Co-op celebrates 50 years

MINNEAPOLIS — A big milestone for the Seward Co-op in Minneapolis as this year marks 50 years of serving the community and supporting local farmers and producers.
On Saturday, the annual CSA (community-supported agriculture) fair returns.
The free in-person fair goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Seward Co-op's administration offices, just a few blocks west of the Franklin Avenue store.
