'Sounds of Summer' features free outdoor music performances

MacPhail Center for Music is partnering with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board for the performances.

MINNEAPOLIS — The MacPhail Center for Music is teaming up with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board to bring a free summer concert series for all ages to Minneapolis.

The second of five "Sounds of Summer" events takes place at Water Works at Mill Ruins Park on Saturday, July 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring performances by Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera and the Michael Cain Trio, along with faculty and students from the MacPhail Center for Music.

Herrera stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the event. Watch the video above to see more.

Three additional events are also planned for August:

