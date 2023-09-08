11-year-old journalist makes her mark at U.S. Women's Open and at KARE 11

Madison Evans, from Sartell, got the chance to report on the U.S. Women's Golf Championships and now she's KARE 11's newest Junior Reporter!

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Madison Evans, of Sartell, got the chance of a lifetime to cover the U.S. Women's Golf Championships for the LPGA at just 11 years old and she's just getting started.

"We learned the Women's U.S. Open was going to be at Pebble Beach, so I thought why don't I write a letter and ask if I can interview people and write some articles and they said sure go ahead," Madison said.

With her mom Jen by her side, Madison was able to interview some of the top LPGA players for her own article, but it was this young reporter that had the media talking. And Madison doesn't want to stop there:

"New York Times, if you are listening, bring me in, I'd love to interview people for you," Madison said.

We may not be the New York Times but the KARE 11 Sunrise team wanted to give Madison an opportunity to be our junior reporter for a day and she happily accepted.

After getting her media credentials and a quick station tour, Madison and her mom joined us in the studio to tell us more about herself.

"I just absolutely love to write and talk to people," Madison said. "I probably say 1,000 words a minute at home, I'm literally like blah blah blah… and at writing I love it."

Madison's mom said she was surprised by her daughter's gumption.

"Obviously I am just so proud of her," said Jen. "I think what's astounding is her confidence like when we were in Pebble Beach, she was surrounded by all of these cameras, I mean everybody is fighting for an interview and there is this little 11-year-old."

Madison's mom says her daughter is focused and driven, which our bosses here at KARE 11 saw firsthand when she handed them her resume.

"I just want to let kids know like shoot for the stars, make your dreams come true, pursue them," Madison said. "Like you can do anything!"

A good reminder for all of us!

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+