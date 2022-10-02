x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Sunrise

KARE in the Kitchen: Air-fried raviolis with an Amaretto fizz

The Super Bowl wouldn't be the Super Bowl without any food, right? This app is not only easy to make but also delicious. Then wash it down with this fizzy drink.

WOODBURY, Minn — AIR-FRIED RAVIOLI

SERVES 6

  • 8.8 oz. pkg. Kowalski’s Buffalo Milk Mozzarella Ravioli
  • ¼ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 tsp. Kowalski’s Pizza Seasoning
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
  • fresh basil, in chiffonade, for garnish (optional)
  • Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Pomodoro Sauce, warmed, for serving
  1. Cook pasta according to package directions; cool to room temperature. Place cooked and cooled ravioli on paper towels; set aside.
  2. Preheat air fryer to 375°.
  3. In a shallow dish, mix bread crumbs, cheese and seasoning. Place flour and eggs in separate shallow dishes.
  4. Dip ravioli in flour; turn to evenly and lightly coat both sides; shake off excess.
  5. Dip floured ravioli in egg, then crumb mixture, turning to coat and patting lightly to help the mixture adhere.
  6. Working in 2-3 batches, arrange ravioli in a single layer, not touching, in air-fryer basket; spritz with oil spray on both sides.
  7. Cook 4 minutes.
  8. Reduce air fryer to 360°; flip ravioli. Cook until golden brown, 3 minutes longer.
  9. Garnish with basil; serve with warm sauce for dipping.

AMARETTO FIZZ

MAKES 1

  • 1 oz. freshly squeezed orange juice 
  • 1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • 2 oz. Amaretto
  • 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters, to taste
  • splash of sparkling wine
  • orange slice
  • maraschino cherry (optional)
  1. In a cocktail shaker, combine juices with simple syrup.
  2. Add amaretto and ice; shake to combine.
  3. Strain evenly into a martini or coupe glass.
  4. Add bitters to glass; top with sparkling wine.
  5. Garnish glass with an orange slice and a cherry.

Related Articles

Watch the latest coverage from the KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Guy's Games: Curling