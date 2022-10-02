KARE in the Kitchen: Air-fried raviolis with an Amaretto fizz

WOODBURY, Minn — AIR-FRIED RAVIOLI
SERVES 6
- 8.8 oz. pkg. Kowalski’s Buffalo Milk Mozzarella Ravioli
- ¼ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
- ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1 tsp. Kowalski’s Pizza Seasoning
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray
- fresh basil, in chiffonade, for garnish (optional)
- Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Pomodoro Sauce, warmed, for serving
- Cook pasta according to package directions; cool to room temperature. Place cooked and cooled ravioli on paper towels; set aside.
- Preheat air fryer to 375°.
- In a shallow dish, mix bread crumbs, cheese and seasoning. Place flour and eggs in separate shallow dishes.
- Dip ravioli in flour; turn to evenly and lightly coat both sides; shake off excess.
- Dip floured ravioli in egg, then crumb mixture, turning to coat and patting lightly to help the mixture adhere.
- Working in 2-3 batches, arrange ravioli in a single layer, not touching, in air-fryer basket; spritz with oil spray on both sides.
- Cook 4 minutes.
- Reduce air fryer to 360°; flip ravioli. Cook until golden brown, 3 minutes longer.
- Garnish with basil; serve with warm sauce for dipping.
AMARETTO FIZZ
MAKES 1
- 1 oz. freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 oz. simple syrup
- 2 oz. Amaretto
- 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters, to taste
- splash of sparkling wine
- orange slice
- maraschino cherry (optional)
- In a cocktail shaker, combine juices with simple syrup.
- Add amaretto and ice; shake to combine.
- Strain evenly into a martini or coupe glass.
- Add bitters to glass; top with sparkling wine.
- Garnish glass with an orange slice and a cherry.
